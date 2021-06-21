DRW Securities LLC Takes $417,000 Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,691,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Plug Power by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 117,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.71. The company had a trading volume of 312,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,688,398. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 7.21. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.87.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLUG. Cowen decreased their target price on Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.72.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

