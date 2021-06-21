DRW Securities LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWC. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter worth $68,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.18. 45,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,306,227. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $38.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.70.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

