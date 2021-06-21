DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $8,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DTE opened at $131.84 on Monday. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $102.76 and a 12 month high of $145.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.79.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

