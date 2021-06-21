DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $294,177.00

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be purchased for $12.49 or 0.00036264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $12.95 million and approximately $294,177.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00056072 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00130180 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.15 or 0.00174666 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,533.20 or 1.00275305 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $276.77 or 0.00803674 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,480,131 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,578 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

