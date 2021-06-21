Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Upgraded to Buy by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of DLNG stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.77. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $100.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.91.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 24.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 142,157 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 7.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 28, 2021, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

