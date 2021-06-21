E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 2,671 Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 18,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RTX opened at $85.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $130.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.00, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

