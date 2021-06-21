E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 3,267 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,099,076,000 after acquiring an additional 8,184,592 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,575,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,370,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,587 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,215,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,845,000 after purchasing an additional 87,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,779,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,939 shares in the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

NYSE:MO opened at $46.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $85.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $52.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.17.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.90%.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

