E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $192,000 in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 111.8% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EW. Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.60.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $782,295.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,956,008.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $319,921.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 240,382 shares of company stock worth $21,837,281. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW opened at $100.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.93. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $66.45 and a 52 week high of $101.53. The company has a market cap of $62.61 billion, a PE ratio of 74.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

