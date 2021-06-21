E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $254,000 in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIRI. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM stock opened at $6.30 on Monday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $8.14. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.24.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 69.09% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Sirius XM’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

