E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases New Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC increased its position in McKesson by 59.4% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total value of $87,043.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,384.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $27,486.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,510 shares of company stock worth $3,839,054 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.18.

NYSE MCK opened at $184.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of -6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $139.76 and a 52 week high of $204.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

