E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes $233,000 Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $763,474,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,791,000 after buying an additional 1,386,823 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 196.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 880,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,729,000 after buying an additional 584,203 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 85.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,174,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,966,000 after buying an additional 539,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth $76,022,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

ZTS stock opened at $185.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.54. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.28 and a fifty-two week high of $186.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.38.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,068,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,012 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.