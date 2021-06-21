Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 221,354 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $5,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,209,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,305,000 after buying an additional 756,345 shares during the last quarter. B&I Capital AG bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,256,000. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,954,000 after buying an additional 472,586 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,420,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,406,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,865,000 after buying an additional 143,718 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $21.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.10 and a beta of 0.43. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $25.79.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $193,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $42,180.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,656.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,370. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

