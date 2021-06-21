Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Echo Energy (LON:ECHO)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of ECHO stock opened at GBX 0.74 ($0.01) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £9.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31. Echo Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 0.31 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.90 ($0.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.95.

About Echo Energy

Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and gas focused E&P company in Latin America. The company's asset portfolio consists of Santa Cruz Sur. It also engages in holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets. The company was formerly known as Independent Resources plc.

