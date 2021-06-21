Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Echo Energy (LON:ECHO)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.
Shares of ECHO stock opened at GBX 0.74 ($0.01) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £9.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31. Echo Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 0.31 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.90 ($0.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.95.
About Echo Energy
