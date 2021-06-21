Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 412,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises approximately 2.4% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $88,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 71.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Ecolab stock traded up $4.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $209.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.97 billion, a PE ratio of -46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.69. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $230.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,592.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

