Edenbrook Capital, Llc Buys 18,696 Shares of ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Stock

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 18,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $21,687.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 18th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 2,500 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $2,850.00.
- On Tuesday, June 8th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 6,957 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $8,278.83.
- On Thursday, May 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 4,347 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $5,216.40.
- On Tuesday, May 25th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 42,153 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $51,426.66.
- On Tuesday, May 11th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 3,647 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.29 per share, with a total value of $4,704.63.
- On Monday, April 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 959 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $1,304.24.
- On Friday, April 23rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 7,537 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $10,250.32.
- On Monday, April 19th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 12,945 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $17,864.10.
- On Friday, April 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 12,092 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $16,686.96.
- On Wednesday, April 14th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 27,226 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $37,844.14.
ServiceSource International stock opened at $1.15 on Monday. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $2.18. The stock has a market cap of $111.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.31.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in ServiceSource International by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ServiceSource International by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceSource International by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 12,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.
ServiceSource International Company Profile
ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific-Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.
