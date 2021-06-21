Edenbrook Capital, Llc Buys 18,696 Shares of ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Stock

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 18,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $21,687.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ServiceSource International alerts:

On Friday, June 18th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 2,500 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $2,850.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 6,957 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $8,278.83.

On Thursday, May 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 4,347 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $5,216.40.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 42,153 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $51,426.66.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 3,647 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.29 per share, with a total value of $4,704.63.

On Monday, April 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 959 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $1,304.24.

On Friday, April 23rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 7,537 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $10,250.32.

On Monday, April 19th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 12,945 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $17,864.10.

On Friday, April 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 12,092 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $16,686.96.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 27,226 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $37,844.14.

ServiceSource International stock opened at $1.15 on Monday. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $2.18. The stock has a market cap of $111.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.31.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 11.31% and a negative return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $45.02 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in ServiceSource International by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ServiceSource International by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceSource International by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 12,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

ServiceSource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific-Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceSource International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceSource International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.