Emerald Crypto Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (EMD)

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. During the last seven days, Emerald Crypto has traded down 36.3% against the dollar. Emerald Crypto has a market capitalization of $292,611.92 and $1.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emerald Crypto coin can currently be bought for $0.0153 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000701 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Coin Profile

Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emerald Crypto is https://reddit.com/r/emeraldcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Emerald Crypto is www.emeraldcrypto.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Buying and Selling Emerald Crypto

