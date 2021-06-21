Endor Protocol (EDR) Price Hits $0.0079

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $11.60 million and $224,957.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded down 47.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Endor Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.32 or 0.00395010 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000575 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003105 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017233 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001154 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,045,298 coins. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

