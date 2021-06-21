Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target Raised to C$14.00 at National Bank Financial

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial to C$14.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ERF. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enerplus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.09.

ERF stock opened at C$8.20 on Thursday. Enerplus has a twelve month low of C$2.22 and a twelve month high of C$8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.49.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$288.80 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a may 21 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 15,000 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.41 per share, with a total value of C$111,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 199,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,480,903.32. In the last three months, insiders have bought 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $526,550.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

