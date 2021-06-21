EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,215 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.34% of EnerSys worth $13,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,634,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in EnerSys by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 983,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,340,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EnerSys by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,773,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,502,000 after purchasing an additional 272,627 shares during the period. Hill City Capital LP acquired a new position in EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,273,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,506,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $93.62 on Monday. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.44.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 15.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ENS shares. BTIG Research raised EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Northcoast Research started coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

