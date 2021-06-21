Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,482 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Timken were worth $4,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TKR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Timken by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,547,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,141,000 after buying an additional 34,961 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $461,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Timken by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,030,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,754,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 36,975 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $3,148,051.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,937,274.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 35,546 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total transaction of $2,995,461.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,190,116.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 177,693 shares of company stock valued at $15,569,086. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $78.66 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.34. The Timken Company has a one year low of $41.74 and a one year high of $92.39. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.76.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

TKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

