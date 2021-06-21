Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $4.61 Million Stake in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) by 229.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,442 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.47% of ESSA Pharma worth $4,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the first quarter valued at $9,198,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in ESSA Pharma by 114.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the first quarter valued at $53,040,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the first quarter valued at $8,264,000. Finally, Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd bought a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the first quarter valued at $4,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

EPIX opened at $27.22 on Monday. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $919.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.06 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.34.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). On average, equities research analysts expect that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

