Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 8,126 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,126 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $5,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Trupanion by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,261,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,951,000 after acquiring an additional 128,087 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,439,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,138,000 after purchasing an additional 90,686 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Trupanion by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,105,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,367,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 531,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,521,000 after purchasing an additional 65,940 shares during the period. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Trupanion news, insider Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $31,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,106.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Murray B. Low sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 130,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,052,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,045,398 over the last three months. 6.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $104.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.27 and a beta of 1.90. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.88 and a 52-week high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $154.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.79 million. On average, analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TRUP. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

