Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 72.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,879 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $3,048,000. Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 487.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,935,000 after buying an additional 76,245 shares during the period. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

NBIX stock opened at $100.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $236.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 38.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NBIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.67.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.