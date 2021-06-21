Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Shares Gap Up to $46.10

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $46.10, but opened at $47.33. Enterprise Financial Services shares last traded at $47.13, with a volume of 1,320 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $90.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.14 million. As a group, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

In other news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $196,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 44,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,566.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.79 per share, with a total value of $373,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,250.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 32.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,381,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,765,000 after purchasing an additional 582,331 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,104,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,024,000 after purchasing an additional 182,958 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 935,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,706,000 after buying an additional 52,907 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 17.0% during the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 721,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,649,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.4% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 691,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,165,000 after buying an additional 22,941 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

