Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) by 77.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 142.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 41,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 24,250 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period.

Get Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN alerts:

SLVO stock opened at $6.16 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.39. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $7.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.