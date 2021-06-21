Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,683 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SXC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 353,823 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 96,493 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,081,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,906,000 after acquiring an additional 451,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 86,394 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 16,121 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

In other SunCoke Energy news, Director Ratta Ralph M. Della, Jr. purchased 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $50,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,162.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

SXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NYSE SXC opened at $6.91 on Monday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $573.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 1.16.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $359.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,400.00%.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.