Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 15.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 11,098 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tidewater by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,083,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,361,000 after buying an additional 21,658 shares during the period. Moerus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tidewater by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,679,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,154,000 after buying an additional 71,198 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Tidewater by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 12,701 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Tidewater during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDW opened at $13.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.83. Tidewater Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.45.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $83.50 million during the quarter. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 58.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.05%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Sunday, May 9th.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

