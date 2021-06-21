Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,618 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWBI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,728,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,937,000 after purchasing an additional 251,672 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $3,124,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 158,993 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $1,219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $1,058,000. Institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $23.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.84. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $23.62.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.80 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 62.71% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SWBI shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen increased their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Wesson Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.70.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, insider Mark Peter Smith bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,662. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.