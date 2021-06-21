Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New $205,000 Investment in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THC. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 2.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 138,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $65.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $16.21 and a 1-year high of $70.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 2.62.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $554,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 122,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $6,754,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,287 shares of company stock valued at $8,125,559. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.18.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

