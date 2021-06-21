Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 22,186 Shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,186 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in PennantPark Investment by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,066,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 132,352 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $3,436,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter worth $1,844,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 137,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 72,092 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $6.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. PennantPark Investment Co. has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $7.41. The company has a market cap of $445.88 million, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.98.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 159.18% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $19.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 78.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PNNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

