EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,615 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,824 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $10,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 49.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG opened at $79.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.98. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $87.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 793.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 2.16.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.01%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. US Capital Advisors cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Johnson Rice cut EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.78.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

