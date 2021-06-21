Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Trading Down 5.7%

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) shares fell 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.05 and last traded at $18.29. 9,336 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 922,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of -2.47.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.25). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 32.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

