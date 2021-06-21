Epstein & White Financial LLC Acquires 388 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Epstein & White Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Epstein & White Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,119.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 670.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000.

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $53.47 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.11. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $52.48 and a twelve month high of $55.19.

