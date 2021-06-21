Epstein & White Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Epstein & White Financial LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,387 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,160 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,293,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 992 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,675,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $382.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $377.87. The company has a market cap of $168.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $295.40 and a 12-month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,730 shares of company stock worth $3,693,119. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.00.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

