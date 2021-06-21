Epstein & White Financial LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Epstein & White Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises about 0.3% of Epstein & White Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 640.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $46.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.97. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $43.00 and a 1-year high of $46.24.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.