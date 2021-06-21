Epstein & White Financial LLC Has $243,000 Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Epstein & White Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 8.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 62.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.82.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $99.61 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $108.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.98. The firm has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.39%.

In other news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

