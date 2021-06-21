Epstein & White Financial LLC Has $29.07 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Epstein & White Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,784 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 8.5% of Epstein & White Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $29,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,738,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,704,000 after buying an additional 25,935 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,669,000 after buying an additional 297,581 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,452,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,471,000 after buying an additional 217,234 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,172,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,397,000 after buying an additional 440,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,044,000 after buying an additional 1,470,625 shares during the last quarter.

BATS QUAL opened at $127.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.10. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

