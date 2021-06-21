Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Hits New 12-Month High at $76.85

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.85 and last traded at $76.81, with a volume of 14563 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.13.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.61.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,171,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth $102,863,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,128,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,483 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,331,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,325,000 after purchasing an additional 989,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 32.8% during the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,813,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,055,000 after purchasing an additional 694,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

