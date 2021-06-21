Ergoteles LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPHD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 61.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 522,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,411,000 after buying an additional 199,535 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,556.5% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 185,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 174,589 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $4,916,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,229,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 303,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,991,000 after purchasing an additional 72,344 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $43.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.91. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $46.49.

