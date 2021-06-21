Ergoteles LLC Makes New $436,000 Investment in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after buying an additional 20,185 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,432,000 after buying an additional 201,397 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after buying an additional 22,531 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $3,148,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on GPI shares. Stephens increased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.83.

Shares of GPI stock opened at $144.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.93. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $55.79 and a one year high of $175.04.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 3.20%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 21.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.31%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

