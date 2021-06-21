Ergoteles LLC Sells 26,400 Shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Ergoteles LLC lowered its stake in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,400 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.09% of MBIA worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA during the first quarter worth $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in MBIA during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of MBIA by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MBIA in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $57,315.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBI opened at $10.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. MBIA Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $10.82. The company has a market cap of $554.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($2.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($1.84). MBIA had a negative return on equity of 133.70% and a negative net margin of 97.50%. The business had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised MBIA from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

