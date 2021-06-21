Ergoteles LLC Sells 56,575 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Ergoteles LLC cut its stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 80.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,575 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth about $80,535,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,050,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 974.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 211,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 192,075 shares in the last quarter. Avory & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 30.9% in the first quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 664,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,659,000 after purchasing an additional 156,860 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,360,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,681,000 after buying an additional 79,468 shares in the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $36.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.88. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $38.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.33.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $344.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.62 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NTNX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Nutanix from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.92.

In other news, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $697,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $69,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

