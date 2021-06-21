Ergoteles LLC Takes $407,000 Position in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 40,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTKU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $746,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,491,000.

Get SportsTek Acquisition alerts:

Shares of SportsTek Acquisition stock opened at $9.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00. SportsTek Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $10.40.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU).

Receive News & Ratings for SportsTek Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SportsTek Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.