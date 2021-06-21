Ergoteles LLC Takes Position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,625 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALTR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. 57.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALTR. William Blair raised Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Sunday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

In related news, insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $6,547,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,547,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 464,183 shares of company stock worth $30,058,805. Company insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $64.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.26. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 357.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $150.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.40 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.