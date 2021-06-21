Ergoteles LLC Takes Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MATX. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 64.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 879 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 55.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $61.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $79.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.96.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. Matson had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $711.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.05 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 20.72%.

In related news, Director Jenai S. Wall acquired 800 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,850.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,630,596.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,232 shares of company stock worth $2,283,707. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

