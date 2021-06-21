Eterbase Coin Tops 1-Day Volume of $44,732.00 (XBASE)

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 21st. In the last seven days, Eterbase Coin has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. Eterbase Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $44,732.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eterbase Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Eterbase Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00057527 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00022990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.48 or 0.00700830 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00042968 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00081320 BTC.

Eterbase Coin Coin Profile

Eterbase Coin (XBASE) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 990,000,000 coins. Eterbase Coin’s official website is www.eterbase.com . Eterbase Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE . Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE

According to CryptoCompare, “ETERBASE is a cryptocurrency exchange platform with a focus on multi-asset support and regulatory compliance. As ETERBASE demonstrate, there is clearly an underserved market for a reliable cryptocurrency exchange with a robust operational and technological infrastructure on par with the large banks and Wall Street firms. ETERBASE have designed an exchange platform and membership protocol to accommodate a wide variety trading of needs, with the intention of solving a number of key problems and common annoyances affecting the quality of trading experience on the first wave of digital asset exchanges. “

Eterbase Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eterbase Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eterbase Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eterbase Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eterbase Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.