Ethic Inc. Boosts Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,926,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $202,465,000 after purchasing an additional 30,395 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $14,043,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Northern Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,724,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $706,764,000 after buying an additional 353,448 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 852,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,622,000 after buying an additional 31,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,574,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $374,684,000 after buying an additional 83,685 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.13.

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 6,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $788,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $1,807,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,276 shares of company stock worth $16,518,831. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $109.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.82. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $72.64 and a 12-month high of $123.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

