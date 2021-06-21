Ethic Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Ethic Inc. cut its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CERN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cerner by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $78.80 on Monday. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $65.78 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.22. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.92%.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.79.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

