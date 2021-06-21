Ethic Inc. Invests $202,000 in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS in the first quarter worth $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TELUS during the first quarter worth $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in TELUS by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in TELUS by 15.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in TELUS during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. 51.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TU opened at $22.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.73. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $16.22 and a twelve month high of $23.28. The company has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.67.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). TELUS had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.2594 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.23%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TELUS in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

