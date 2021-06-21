Ethic Inc. Makes New Investment in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,214 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,130,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $308,010,000 after buying an additional 2,818,825 shares during the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $157,486,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 6,928.1% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,181,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 792.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 806,063 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,388,000 after acquiring an additional 715,744 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on LNG. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.86.

LNG opened at $83.25 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.09. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of -287.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.